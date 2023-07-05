The Jonny Bairstow dismissal continues to remain a big talking point in the cricketing spectrum, even days after the conclusion of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Australian wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey has been targeted by many over his decision to stump Bairstow. After Baristow's dismissal even England pacer Stuart Broad had an exchange with Carey where the former apprently told him, "that's all you will be remembered for". Reacting to Broad's comments, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan gave the English pacemen a fiery Yuvraj Singh Reminder.

As Broad walked in to bat on Day 5 of the Lord's Test, the stump mic captured him saying, "That is all you will ever be remembered for," in reference to the Bairstow stumping decision.

Reacting to a post on the same on Twitter, Sivaramakrishnan wrote: "Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh."

Broad was famously hit for 6 consecutive sixes by Yuvraj Singh in an ICC World T20 match between India and England. The veteran English pacer has often been reminded of the hammering on social media by fans.

With regards to the Bairstow incident, Broad also wrote about it in his column for the Daily Mail.

"The amazing thing about sport, and this seems to apply to cricket more than most, is how it divides opinion. We saw it with Mitchell Starc's catch on Saturday evening: all of Australia thought it was out, all of England, me included, thought it was not out.

"But the crux of the matter for Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's on Sunday was whether he was looking to gain an advantage," Broad asked in the column.

With Australia leading the Ashes 2-0, the onus will be on England to move past the Bairstow saga and focus on making a comeback in the series.