ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume play for Australia at 311/5 as the visitors look to go past England's total of 393/8d on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. At stumps on Day 2, Khawaja 126 not out and Alex Carey, dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91. For England, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali had bagged two wickets each. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia from Edgbaston