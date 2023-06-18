Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins Hold Fort For Australia vs England
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume play for Australia at 311/5 as the visitors look to go past England's total of 393/8d.
1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey hold fort for Australia.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume play for Australia at 311/5 as the visitors look to go past England's total of 393/8d on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. At stumps on Day 2, Khawaja 126 not out and Alex Carey, dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91. For England, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali had bagged two wickets each. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia from Edgbaston
1st Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 16, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
393/8d
AUS
360/6 (103.5)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.47
% chance to win
AUS 42%
Draw 27%
ENG 31%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
138* (299)
Pat Cummins
19 (20)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
50/2 (16.5)
James Anderson
51/1 (20)
