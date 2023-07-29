ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England openers eye a strong start on Saturday after play resumes on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval. Earlier, Steve Smith's 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by battling to a first-innings lead of 12 runs. Australia were eventually bowled out for 295 on the stroke of stumps. Australia lead 2-1 in the five-match series. (Live Scorecard)