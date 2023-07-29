Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Solid As England Retake Lead vs Australia
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live:
5th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett eye strong start at The Oval.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England openers eye a strong start on Saturday after play resumes on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval. Earlier, Steve Smith's 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by battling to a first-innings lead of 12 runs. Australia were eventually bowled out for 295 on the stroke of stumps. Australia lead 2-1 in the five-match series. (Live Scorecard)
5th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 27, 2023
Day 3 | Lunch
ENG
283&130/1 (25.0)
AUS
295
Kennington Oval, London
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.2
% chance to win
ENG 53%
Draw 24%
AUS 23%
Batsman
Zak Crawley
71 (73)
Ben Stokes
12* (24)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
43/1 (7)
Todd Murphy
29/0 (4)
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Updates
No run.
Back of a length and on middle, Ben Stokes stays back and pats it to the leg side.
Touch fuller and around off, Ben Stokes offers no shot at it.
On a length and around off, Ben Stokes keeps it out in front of point.
Fuller and outside off, shaping away, Ben Stokes leaves it alone.
Quicker, short and on middle, Zak Crawley stays back to defend it well.
FOUR! Two in two! Poor bowling from Murphy! He darts this one full and down the leg again, Zak Crawley once again nails his sweep in front of square on the leg side this time for four more runs.
FOUR! Another boundary! This is flatter, full and around leg, Zak Crawley goes down on one knee and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Floated, full and on off, Zak Crawley winds up for the slog-sweep, but tucks it towards short mid-wicket in the end.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Zak Crawley blocks it out to the right of the bowler.
Short and around off, Ben Stokes punches it through covers for a single.
Pitched and on leg, Zak Crawley nudges it wide of deep square leg for two more runs.
FOUR! Brilliant shot! Mitchell Starc bangs this short and around middle, Zak Crawley gets on top of the bounce well and pulls it towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
Full again, on off, Zak Crawley taps it towards short covers.
Goes fuller and around leg, Ben Stokes clips it wide of mid on for a single.
Length again, on off, Ben Stokes pats it down towards short covers.
On a length and around leg, Zak Crawley misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
Flighted, full and on middle, Ben Stokes reverse-sweeps it to point.
Short again, on middle, Ben Stokes keeps it out to the leg side.
A bit short and on off, Ben Stokes stays back and blocks it out.