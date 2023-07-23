ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 5 Live: England look to go out with all guns blazing on the final day as they look to level the five-match Ashes series at Old Trafford. On Day 4, only 30 overs were bowled as rain returned to frustrate England's hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test. Australia century-maker Marnus Labuschagne fell to Joe Root minutes before play was abandoned. Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England, who scored 592 in their first innings. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE updates from the Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and Australia from Manchester: