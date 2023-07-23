Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test, Day 5 Live Score: Can England Force Series-Levelling Win vs Australia?
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 5 Live: England look to go out with all guns blazing on the final day as they look to level the five-match Ashes series at Old Trafford. On Day 4, only 30 overs were bowled as rain returned to frustrate England's hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test. Australia century-maker Marnus Labuschagne fell to Joe Root minutes before play was abandoned. Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England, who scored 592 in their first innings. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE updates from the Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and Australia from Manchester:
4th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 19, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
ENG
592
AUS
317&214/5 (71.0)
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.01
% chance to win
ENG 34%
Draw 66%
AUS 0%
Batsman
Mitchell Marsh
31* (107)
Cameron Green
3 (15)
Bowler
Moeen Ali
44/0 (13)
Joe Root
32/1 (6)
ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Updates
Well, scratch what we wrote below as it is raining in Manchester and the covers are on. Let us hope it passes by quickly.
It was rain which dominated Day 4 as we only managed around one session of play! However, the Aussies, courtesy Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh fought back strongly in that session but England did manage to get the centurion out. Australia still trail by another 61 runs and England will be dearly hoping, they get a full day's play here and they can force a result. Difficult however, as the forecast is not the best. For now though, it is dry but quite overcast. Let us keep our fingers crossed and hope we get good amount of play.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
So, as expected it is Stumps on Day 4, we should be happy that there was some action as the forecast was showcasing rain for the full day. At the start of Day 4, the pressure was on the Aussies but the way Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh handled themselves, they deserve the credit to build a stand. Marnus Labuschagne got his 11th Test ton but fell later to Root. England were bit wayward with the ball, too many balls on the pads or some avoidable short balls often. Australia trail by 61 runs now. The forecast for Day 5 is similar so it will be yet another day where we will be checking with the weather page. Let's be optimistic and hope for the best. Join us back at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). Till then, cheers!
It continues to drizzle and the covers are placed firmly. It doesn't look like we will get any more action. Still, let's stay optimistic and hope for the best.
Well, play should have resumed by now but it has started to rain and the start has been delayed.
... DAY 4, SESSION 3 ...
A good session for the Aussies and they continue their fightback! Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh batted really well. They both went after the bowlers and added a 100-plus stand. Marnus Labuschagne was the mainstay with a brilliant ton. They were also helped with the fading light as England were not allowed to bowl the pacers. England though continued with the spinners and they leaked runs. However, Root got the massive wicket of the centurion and the wicket has started turning. Cameron Green has looked fidgety to begin with and England would hope they can get him soon after the break. Can they do so? We will find out.
TAKEN! A loud appeal from England yet again but the umpire shakes his head. It is reviewed. Was there bat? NOT OUT! Off the pad! Lands outside off and spins back in. Cameron Green looks to defend but the ball hits the pad and lobs towards the slip fielder. He dives forward and takes it nicely. It is reviewed but the review goes down the drain. THAT WILL BE TEA!
On off, defended.
On off, defended.
Tossed up on off, this is pushed to mid off.
On off, blocked.
On the stumps, kept out.
Around off, defended.
On off, blocked.
Flatter and on middle, this is blocked.
On off, defended.
Around off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, blocked.