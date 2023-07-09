Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test 2023 Live Score: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Eye Solid Start In Chase For England
England vs Australia Live, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: England were 27/0 at stumps with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley unbeaten on 18 and 9, respectively.
3rd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett held firm to put England on top.© AFP
England vs Australia Live, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Chris Woakes led the way with the ball before England openers on Day 3 of a must-win third Ashes Test against Australia. Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year, took 3-68 as Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings on a rain-marred third day. The hosts were 27/0 at stumps with Duckett and Crawley unbeaten on 18 and 9, respectively. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 06, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
ENG
237&27/0 (5.0)
AUS
263&224
Headingley, Leeds
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.4
% chance to win
ENG 65%
Draw 3%
AUS 32%
Batsman
Zak Crawley
9* (11)
Ben Duckett
18 (19)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
8/0 (2)
Scott Boland
2/0 (1)
Australia, on the other hand will be disappointed with their batting performance on Day 3, but the wicket was very difficult to bat on with uneven bounce. However, an excellent 77 from Travis Head gave their bowlers something to play with but Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett who nicked it a couple of times survived a tricky five overs to end Day 3. The Aussie pacers will look to use the conditions as well to get the early breakthroughs while the hosts need their batters to step up and get over the line. Todd Murphy could play a big part for the visitors as we may see some turn too on the pitch. We hope that the rain stays away and if that happens, we will get a result. Will the Aussies retain the Ashes? Or will England make a comeback in the series? Stay tuned for all the action on Day 4 in a while.
Even though rain played a big part on the 'Moving Day', the hosts kept their cool and took advantage of the conditions massively. Their pace trio of Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were right on the money and restricted the Aussies from setting a huge target. However, they struggled a bit to get rid of Travis Head who scored a lot of runs or else the hosts would have been chasing something under 200.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! We are witnessing another enthralling Test match between two of the biggest rivals. The pendulum has swung in both directions but England are ahead in the game at the moment needing 224 runs to win while the Aussies need a magical spell from someone as we go into Day 4.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, that is it from a rain-curtailed Day 3 where we saw very little action but it was filled with excitement. England need 224 runs to win with all wickets in hand and they will back themselves unless the rain gods go against them. Aussies will not go down without a fight and we are in for another riveting day of Test cricket. Day 4 of this Test will begin at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT), but you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
After waiting for a long, long time, the rain gobbled up more than two sessions of play, but whatever cricket was played it was all England. Chris Woakes started really well by getting rid of Mitchell Marsh and then Mark Wood followed it up with a couple as well. However, they did struggle a bit to get through Travis Head who scored a fighting fifty and helped the Aussies set a decent target. England, though still will be happy with the way things are going and will be confident of chasing this down as both their openers saw out a tricky five overs in the end. Australia will be a bit disappointed with their batting but the wicket helped the bowlers a lot and they will look to take advantage of that when they come out on Day 4.
Well, there were not many overs bowled today but there was indeed a lot of drama! The pitch was totally in favour of the bowlers and England took full advantage of it. The Aussies lost six wickets in about 20 overs of play. They finished their second innings on 224 and set a target of 251 for the hosts. The rain-affected 'Moving Day', belonged to the hosts as they keep their hopes alive of making a comeback in the Ashes.
Lands it on a back of a length, outside off, Ben Duckett hangs back and keeps it out on the leg side. That will be Stumps on Day 3!
Pulls his length back and bowls it around leg, Ben Duckett gets inside the line to help it fine. Gets it off his thigh pad towards square leg for a dot.
Serves it on a good length, around off, Ben Duckett walks across and clips it to mid on.
In the channel, on a length, on off, Ben Duckett shapes to punch but gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, the edge falls well short of Usman Khawaja at second slip.
Fuller now, on off, Zak Crawley presses forward to push it towards mid off. Gets it off the inner half towards square leg for a single.
Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls it on a good length, on middle, Ben Duckett shuffles and gets an outside edge that rolls towards deep point for a single.
Another full delivery, outside off, angling away, Zak Crawley lets it go to the keeper.
Touch fuller, on off, Zak Crawley offers no shot at it.
Pulls his length back a bit, on off, angling away, Zak Crawley leaves it alone.
Goes fuller, on off, Zak Crawley drives it straight to mid off.
On a length and on leg, Ben Duckett nudges it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
EDGED AND FOUR! Mitchell Starc lands this back of a length, on off, rises up with extra bounce, Ben Duckett looks to play at it but gets an outside edge which flies over slip cordon for a boundary.
Pitched up, on middle, Ben Duckett tucks it wide of mid on for a single.