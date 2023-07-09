England vs Australia Live, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Chris Woakes led the way with the ball before England openers on Day 3 of a must-win third Ashes Test against Australia. Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year, took 3-68 as Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings on a rain-marred third day. The hosts were 27/0 at stumps with Duckett and Crawley unbeaten on 18 and 9, respectively. (Live Scorecard)

