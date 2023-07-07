Australia did the hard yards in the final session to reduce England to 68/3 on Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test in Headingley. This came after Australia, invited to bat, rode on Mitchell Marsh's 118 to post a modest total of 263. England seemed to be in control with Zak Crawley off to a good start, Australia captain Pat Cummins had other ideas as he struck twice in the final session to dismiss Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, who was promoted up the order in the absence of the injured Ollie Pope.

Cummins bowled a back of a length delivery to Duckett, who got a thick edge which flew straight to Alex Carey, who dived to his left and took a hanger.

The ball seemed to have popped out of his gloves but Carey used his mouth to hold on to the ball. His effort draw an interesting comment from former England captain Eoin Morgan, who was on commentary duty.

"Oh, that's definitely a smooch. behave yourself Alex Carey," Morgan was heard as saying on-air.

England trail Australia by 195 runs heading into Day 2, with Joe Root 19 not out and Jonny Bairstow one not out on their Yorkshire home ground.

Earlier, Marsh's run-a-ball 118 was the cornerstone of Australia's 263 on the first day.

England fast bowler Mark Wood took 5-34 as the hosts backed up captain Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first on a green-tinged pitch.

Cummins then reduced England to 22-2 before all-rounder Marsh, playing his first Test in nearly four years, had Zak Crawley (33) well caught at first slip by David Warner in the latest example of the tourists' superior fielding.

