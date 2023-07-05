Some avoidable scenes unfolded in the Lord's Cricket Ground Long Room after the conclusion of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia. Unhappy over the manner in which England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed, some of the members targeted the Australian team, creating a ruckus in the Long Room, even forcing the security to intervene. An MCC member, however, has now opened up on the scenes that unfolded in the Long Room, revealing what exactly happened as the Australian players returned victorious from the ground.

"What surprised me was that it wasn't better policed, especially given the military career of the chief executive," a member of Marylebone Cricket Club told the Telegraph UK. "I mean, he can sort out Afghanistan but he can't sort out the Long Room," the member added.

It was also revealed that chants of 'cheat, cheat' were made in the Long Room as well as shouts of 'sandpaper', in reference to the ball-tampering episode from 2018 involving the Australian team.

Cries of "Cheat, cheat, cheat, cheat!" were intersected with shouts of, "sandpaper!", the member revealed.

"They should have foreseen what might happen," asserted one member. "If there were members of the committee available, somebody could have gone into the Long Room and said, 'Look, you probably are peeved with that sneaky dismissal of Bairstow but please, gentlemen, act with decorum when the players come off'."

Let's have a look at what the elite MCC members have to say



As it's not on the Western Terrace nothing will be done. pic.twitter.com/mzb4XF6agp — ꜱɪʀ ꜰʀᴇᴅ ʙᴏʏᴄᴏᴛᴛ (@FredBoycott) July 2, 2023

The member admitted being shocked at some of the visuals that unfolded in the Long Room considering how polite the MCC members have been to both England and Australian teams over the years.

"I was personally very surprised. We have always been, I think, very polite and fair to both sides. It's a great privilege to belong to the club and we all know how we should behave. It was quite shocking," the member said.

Three members of the MCC have already been suspended, pending investigation.