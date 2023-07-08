Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, hosts England are currently squaring off against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The Ben Stokes-led side need nothing less than a win to keep their series hopes alive. However, ahead of the start of the third Test, a strange incident took place on the entrance of the stadium. According to a report in The Times UK, England head coach Brendon McCullum was denied entry into Headingley as he did not have a pass.

"Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the England cricket team, found himself in the tricky position of being refused entry to Headingley before the opening day of the third Ashes Test because he did not have

the correct pass," the report stated.

The report stated that the security guard failed to recognise McCullum, who eventually lost patience and bypassed him.

"The security guard on duty did not recognise McCullum, who tried to argue the toss while the person accompanying the New Zealander pointed out that it was fairly critical to the England team's chances that he was allowed through.

"There was a short impasse while the guard tried to radio through a superior for advice, and eventually McCullum lost patience and walked through, saying: 'You'll just have to deal with it.'," the report added.

Australia are in control of the series after wins at Edgbaston (2 wickets) and Lord's (43 runs).

Australia currently lead England by 142 runs heading into Day 3. The visitors were 116/4 after Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali led England's fightback.