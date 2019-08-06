 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Virat Kohli The Best But Steve Smith On Another Level, Says Justin Langer

Updated: 06 August 2019 17:42 IST

Steve Smith was in superlative form in the first Ashes Test, scoring centuries in both innings as Australia claimed a big win.

Virat Kohli The Best But Steve Smith On Another Level, Says Justin Langer
Steve Smith closed in on Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings. © AFP

Steve Smith received words of praise from Australia coach Justin Langer after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. Justin Langer went on to compare the former Australia skipper with Virat Kohli, saying the Indian captain is "the best" but with his current form Steve Smith seems to be on "another level". Steve Smith scored 144 and 142 to help Australia beat England by 251 runs in the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I said during the summer that Virat Kohli is the best player I have ever seen but that [Smith's knocks] is just another level," Justin Langer said as quoted by EspnCricinfo.

Smith made a comeback to the Test cricket after being banned for one year for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Langer lauded Smith for coming out of the phase with great zeal and scoring in a victory cause for his team.

"You have in different teams, different eras, great players but for someone like Smith, who is averaging over 60 and the way he played in this innings with all the pressure and everything that is on him, it was not only great skill but enormous character, enormous courage, very brave, unbelievable concentration, unbelievable physical stamina, unbelievable mental stamina, all traits of great players," Langer said.

Smith named the Man of The Match award for his impressive knocks in the first Ashes Test. He surpassed India's Cheteshwar Pujara to claim the third position in the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings and closed in on Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

The formerly top-ranked batsman is back above the 900-point mark along with Kohli (922) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (913). He started the Test in fourth place and with 857 points.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Justin Langer
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings
Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings
Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter
Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter
Emotional Steve Smith Revels In Ashes Centuries
Emotional Steve Smith Revels In Ashes Centuries
England
England's Joe Root Laments "Bitterly Disappointing" Ashes Defeat
Tim Paine Lauds "Best Test Batsman" Steve Smith After Australia
Tim Paine Lauds "Best Test Batsman" Steve Smith After Australia's Emphatic Win In 1st Ashes Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.