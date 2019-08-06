 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 06 August 2019 16:28 IST

Steve Smith scored centuries in both innings of the first Ashes Test and closed in on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson on the ICC Test batsmen's rankings.

Steve Smith scored 144 and 142 in successive innings of the first Ashes Test. © AFP

Steve Smith scored centuries in successive innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston to close in on India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the ICC Test batsmen rankings. After being dropped to the fourth position from the top due to one-year ban for his involvement in ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, Steve Smith surpassed India's Cheteshwar Pujara to claim the number three spot in the latest Test rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Australia's win over England in Birmingham.

Smith's knocks of 144 and 142 won him the Man of the Match award and the formerly top-ranked batsman is back above the 900-point mark along with Kohli (922) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (913). He started the Test, which Australia won by 251 runs, in fourth place and with 857 points.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's nine wickets in the match have lifted him six spots to the 13th position among bowlers.

Pacer Pat Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points, the third-best for an Australia bowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

For England, Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes are in 69th and 70th positions in the list for batsmen after gaining one and 11 points, respectively. Opener Rory Burns' knock of 133 in the first innings has helped him move up 25 places to a career-best 81st position.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad, who completed 100 Test wickets against Australia during the match, has gained two places to be 16th.

Woakes has advanced four places to take the 29th slot after grabbing four wickets in the match. Woakes has also leapfrogged compatriot Moeen Ali to reach ninth among all-rounders.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 1st Test
Highlights
  • Steve Smith scored centuries in successive innings of the 1st Ashes Test
  • Smith was dropped to the fourth position from the top due to one-year ban
  • Smith surpassed India's Cheteshwar Pujara to claim the No. 3 spot
