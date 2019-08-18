Steve Smith Out Of Lord's Test, Marnus Labuschagne Becomes First Concussion Substitute In History

Steve Smith, who was injured by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday, has been ruled out of the last day of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's. Cricket Australia announced on Sunday that Smith suffered a delayed concussion response to the blow. "Steve has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning reported that after sleeping well, he woke with 'a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess'," said an Australian team spokesman. The fourth day's play saw Archer, making his Test debut, repeatedly test Smith with the short ball. The Sussex quick then produced a 92.4 mph (148.7 kph) bouncer that hit Smith on his unprotected neck.

The series is the first being played under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new concussion substitute regulations, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, which allow players who have suffered head or neck injuries to be replaced fully by a substitute, who was previously restricted to fielding alone.

Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia's request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Labuschagne can now bat or bowl in Smith's place if required, unlike traditional substitutes who were restricted to fielding.

There are doubts whether star batsman Smith will feature in the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday. The spokesman saying "the short turnaround is not in his favour".

'Grogginess'

The spokesman added: "Steve reported that his left arm which was also struck (by Archer) during his innings yesterday was 'much better'.

The spokesman added that as part of further testing on Sunday, Smith "demonstrated some deterioration" from his testing which was consistent with the emergence of the symptoms he was reporting.

"On that basis Steve has been withdrawn from the match by team doctor Richard Saw," the spokesman said.

Explaining how Smith had been allowed to resume his innings, the spokesman said: "It is not uncommon for players to pass their tests and feel well on the day of an injury and then display symptoms 24-48 hours later.

"Steve's fitness will be assessed on an ongoing basis.

"Steve will undergo a precautionary scan on his neck on Sunday."

Australia, bidding for their first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 18 years, lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 251-run win at Edgbaston last week.

In that match, former captain Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa with superb innings of 144 and 142.

After rain delayed Sunday's start by over an hour, England resumed on 96-4 in their second innings, a lead of 104 runs.

(With AFP Inputs)