Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history by smashing 12 runs in the very first ball of the Indian innings during the fifth T20I encounter against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Sikandar Raza bowled a high full-toss to begin proceedings and Jaiswal slammed it comfortably over deep square-leg for a six. The umpire signalled for a no-ball and it was a free-hit for India. The next delivery was a length delivery and Jaiswal once again powered it straight down the ground for the second consecutive six. India ended up scoring 13 runs in just one legal delivery and Jaiswal became the first cricketer ever to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery of a men's game in T20I cricket.

Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 167 for 6 despite some hostile pace bowing by Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday.

Sanju Samson struck 58 off 45 deliveries and shared a 65-run partnership with young Riyan Parag (22 runs) to take India past the century mark after the visitors had been reduced to 40/3 in the fifth over.

Pacers Blessing Muzarabani (2/19) and Richard Ngarava (1/29) were the most successful Zimbabwe bowlers.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), Abhishek Sharma (14) and skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession (13) to be in trouble at 40/3 in the fifth powerplay over before Sanju and Riyan came together at the crease.

India brought in Mukesh Kumar and Riyan in the playing XI in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed, while Zimbabwe included Brandon Mavuta in place of Tendai Chatara, who was rested after playing four games in a row.

India lead the series 3-1.

