Shubman Gill is one of the finest and most complete batters in world cricket. Having made his India debut five years back, he has become a crucial member of the team's batting unit. However, it is not only the batting that is impressive about Gill. The 24-year-old's captaincy potential and the skill to deal with pressure have also earned him plaudits. Gill is the captain of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans while he also also led a young Indian team to a 4-1 win in the recently-concluded T20I series vs Zimabwe.

After the Zimbabwe series, Gill has been named vice-captain of the Indian cricket team for its upcoming tour to Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the outing.

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour believes that Gill will lead the Indian team across all formats one day.

"Whatever I have seen him, be it for the Gujarat Titans or in Zimbabwe (when Gill led in a T20 series), he did a good job. He has shown terrific body language, which is a must if you are leading a side. Now with the vice-captaincy, the BCCI has given him extra responsibility and I am sure he will thrive in this role, " Rathour told The Indian Express.

"I feel captaincy brought the best out of Virat and Rohit and I feel it will do the same for Shubman. Although, he is not yet the captain, being in the leadership group will bring the best out of him as well. This is I am very sure off. When you are in that role, leading others, it gives you that extra bit of responsibility, which is good and I think is great for a young kid like Shubman, who one day might lead India in all three formats," says Rathour.