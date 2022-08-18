India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Live Score: KL Rahul Returns As India Elect To Bowl vs Zimbabwe
IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI Live Updates: India won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Cricket Club. India's designated captain for the series, KL Rahul is back in action after a long layoff, which included a surgery for sports hernia, and a positive COVID-19 test. India are without some of their big names, who all have been rested ahead of the Asia Cup which starts in 10 days time in the UAE. With not many guaranteed starters, India face a selections headache, especially behind sticks with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are also depleted, mainly due to injuries but this might be their best chance of pulling off an upset over a second string Indian side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI: KL Rahul (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st ODI Between India and Zimbabwe, Straight from Harare
- 12:18 (IST)IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: IND OPT TO BOWL!India win the toss and KL Rahul opts to bowl in Harare. Stay tuned for live action. We'll get the team conformation shortly
- 11:27 (IST)IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Hello!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe from Harare. Stay tuned for the toss and live action.