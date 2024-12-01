WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Live Updates: Roman Reigns, CM Punk And A Lot Of Action In Store
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 LIVE Updates: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley to begin proceedings at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 LIVE Updates: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley to begin proceedings at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. Later, there will be a clash of titans as the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Solo Sikoa clash at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. In the main event, the team of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk will take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest while it is Bron Breakker vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Championship. LA Knight will take on Shinsuke Nakamura for the US title.
Follow WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 LIVE Updates here -
- 04:30 (IST)WWE Survivor Series Live: Will The Rock make an appearance?There are several rumours that The Rock can make a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The main event is expected to be between the OG Bloodline and Bloodline 2.0 with The Rock coming out and setting up a future clash with Roman Reigns.
- 04:23 (IST)WWE Survivor Series Live: Full match cardWomen's WarGames: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley.World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (champion) vs Damian Priest.Triple threat match for Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (champion) vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser.United States Championship: LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura (champion).Men's WarGames: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed.
- 04:18 (IST)WWE Survivor Series Live: A look at the matchesThe first match features the OG Bloodline taking on the New Bloodline. The OG Bloodline is led by Roman Reigns and includes Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk! While the new Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Bronson Reed. The atmosphere is getting tense by the minute and only a WAR can settle the Bloodline saga.