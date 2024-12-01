WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 LIVE Updates: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley to begin proceedings at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. Later, there will be a clash of titans as the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Solo Sikoa clash at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. In the main event, the team of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk will take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest while it is Bron Breakker vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Championship. LA Knight will take on Shinsuke Nakamura for the US title.

Follow WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 LIVE Updates here -

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 01 2024 04:55 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: Naomi joins the match It was Nia Jax all the way in the last two minutes but Naomi joins Bayley in the fight and it has changed the momentum completely. It was Nia Jax all the way in the last two minutes but Naomi joins Bayley in the fight and it has changed the momentum completely. Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:49 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: Nia Jax It is Nia Jax who begins the fight against Bayley and she has the initial advantage. Nia has been physically dominating her opponent in the recent past and once again, she has the upper hand against Bayley. It is Nia Jax who begins the fight against Bayley and she has the initial advantage. Nia has been physically dominating her opponent in the recent past and once again, she has the upper hand against Bayley. Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:44 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: Bayley to begin for Team Iyo Sky Bayley will be the first one to enter the WarGames cage for Team Iyo Sky. A gutsy move from the former WWE Women's champion. Bayley will be the first one to enter the WarGames cage for Team Iyo Sky. A gutsy move from the former WWE Women's champion. Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:38 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: WarGames begins! The event begins and it is the women's WarGames match that will start proceedings. A number of rivalries in the game with two champions on one team. This is going to be exciting! The event begins and it is the women's WarGames match that will start proceedings. A number of rivalries in the game with two champions on one team. This is going to be exciting! Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:30 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: Will The Rock make an appearance? There are several rumours that The Rock can make a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The main event is expected to be between the OG Bloodline and Bloodline 2.0 with The Rock coming out and setting up a future clash with Roman Reigns. There are several rumours that The Rock can make a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The main event is expected to be between the OG Bloodline and Bloodline 2.0 with The Rock coming out and setting up a future clash with Roman Reigns. Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:23 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: Full match card Women's WarGames: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley.

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (champion) vs Damian Priest.

Triple threat match for Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (champion) vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser.

United States Championship: LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura (champion).

Men's WarGames: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed. Women's WarGames: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley. Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:18 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: A look at the matches The first match features the OG Bloodline taking on the New Bloodline. The OG Bloodline is led by Roman Reigns and includes Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk! While the new Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Bronson Reed. The atmosphere is getting tense by the minute and only a WAR can settle the Bloodline saga. The first match features the OG Bloodline taking on the New Bloodline. The OG Bloodline is led by Roman Reigns and includes Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk! While the new Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Bronson Reed. The atmosphere is getting tense by the minute and only a WAR can settle the Bloodline saga. Copy Link

December 01 2024 04:13 (IST) WWE Survivor Series Live: Hello and welcome Welcome to the live coverage of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. A night filled with huge fights and even bigger names clashing it out in Vancouver, Canada. Welcome to the live coverage of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. A night filled with huge fights and even bigger names clashing it out in Vancouver, Canada. Copy Link