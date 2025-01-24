WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to primetime, having been revived in December 2024 after a long 16-year hiatus. The event features exciting matchups like WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther taking on 'mainevent' Jey USO, Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker vs Sheamus. The event will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. As the name suggests, Saturday Night's main event focuses on star versus star performances that are rarely seen on television. In September 2024, as part of an agreement of moving WWE Smackdown from FOX to USA Network, WWE announced it would revive Saturday Night's main event.

Here's everything you need to know about WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Date, Venue and Start Time:

Saturday Night's main event will be held on 25th January 2025 after a 16-year hiatus. It will be streamed live from Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT.

Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Match Cards:

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs Jey USO (Title match)

Jey USO is set to face the Ring General for the World Heavyweight championship after an intense face to face in which Gunther tried to trivialize him by saying "just a really good tag team wrestler".

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker versus Sheamus (Title match)

Sheamus will challenge the intercontinental champion Bron Breakker for the only title he has never claimed in his career.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley versus Nia Jax (Title match)

The irresistible force is set to challenge newly crowned Women's world champion Rhea Ripley during the upcoming Saturday Night's main event.

Braun Strowman versus Jacob Fatu

The monster of the monsters Braun Strowman is set to go for an all-out war against the Samoan Werewolf. Get ready for the clash of titans on this Saturday Night's main event.

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Contract Signing (Ladder match at Royal Rumble)

The Prizefighter Kewin Owens and American Nightmare Cody Rhodes must sign their contract for the Royal Rumble Ladder match or else the match will be called off. 'WWE Half of Famer' Shaun Michaels will be joined by the two for the contract signing.

Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, How and Where to watch the Live Stream

India: The event will kick off at 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 26) and it will be streamed live on SonyLiv. Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network will telecast the event live in India.

United States: The show can be streamed live on Saturday, January 2025 at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM ET on peacock, Netflix and NBC.

United Kingdom: The show will be live on Sunday, January 26 at 1 AM on WWE's Youtube Channel.

Saudi Arabia: The show will be live on Sunday, January 26 at 4:00 AM on Shahid.