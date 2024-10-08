The latest episode of WWE Raw saw Gunther successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn and he is expected to face Cody Rhodes at the WWE Crown Jewel event. The WWE champion will take on the World Heavyweight champion for the newly unveiled WWE Crown Jewel Championship. Zayn gave it his all but Gunther proved to be too dominant. In other results, WWE once again teased a marquee clash between CM Punk and Seth Rollins while the reigning champion Jey Uso defended his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods.

CM Punk opened the show and spoke about his Hell In A Cell match against Drew McIntyre where he emerged victorious. He was interrupted by Seth Rollins who threw an open challenge to Bronson Reed.

The discontent in The New Day continued with Xavier Woods once again falling short of a win. A heel turn has been teased for quite some time and the loss can prove to be the ultimate tipping point.

In the main event, Zayn showed a lot of heart but Gunther kept coming back to save his title. At the end of the match, Cody Rhodes walked out to the ring and stared down Gunther. While a match against Goldberg was teased at WWE Bad Blood, it looks like Gunther vs Rhodes is up next.

A look at the complete WWE Raw Results -

Jey Uso (c) vs Xavier Woods for Intercontinental Championship Match – Jey beat Woods by pinfall

Sheamus vs Pete Dunne in a Good Ol' Fashion Donnybrook Match – Sheamus beat Dunne by pinfall

The Unholy Union and Pure Fusion Collective vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Zelina Vega and Natalya – Team Natalya wins by pinfall

Gunther (c) vs Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Gunther wins by pinfall