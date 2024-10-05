The Rock has fuelled the rumour mills of featuring in the WWE Bad Blood with his latest Instagram post. Fans were speculating the star to return to the extravaganza and he has brightened them by confirming his presence in Georgia, the city where Bad Blood 2024 is taking place, just a day ahead of the event. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was last seen at WrestleMania 40 teaming up with Roman Reigns. However, he could now return at Bad Blood and the fans could once again see the star in action.

Dwayne Johnson on Friday confirmed his presence in Georgia while talking to social media to share a message for the Apalachee High School Wildcats, where a mass shooting took place around one month ago.

"Big football game tonight as the Apalachee High School Wildcats take the field in their first home game back since their school's mass shooting about a month ago.

These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength.

I promised them, I would be there tonight for them - and I will.

Win or lose, these Apalachee kids are already undefeated.

See you tonight, LETS GO," wrote Johnson in his post.

Complete match card for WWE Bad Blood

Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

In a monumental clash, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns form an unfathomable alliance against The Bloodline, promising an explosive battle filled with high stakes and fierce competition.

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

This brutal match will see Punk and McIntyre settle their heated rivalry inside the ominous Hell in a Cell structure.

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

With 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage, this match is set to be a dramatic encounter as Ripley seeks to reclaim the title she never lost from Liv Morgan.

One on One Grudge Match: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Once brothers are now the most bitter enemies. Damian Priest looks to punish Finn Balor for his betrayal, but the Prince promises to put Damian down for good!

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

"The Role Model" Bayley put down her friend Naomi to become the #1 contender and now looks to regain her WWE Women's Championship in a high stakes grudge match against Nia Jax.