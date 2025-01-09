Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin, who won a Golden Golden Award this week, shared a fanboy moment with WWE superstar CM Punk during the WWE RAW's Netflix debut on Tuesday. In a video posted by WWE on their social media handles, Punk was seen talking Culkin, a big fan of professional wrestling, after his main-event match against Seth Rollins. Punk asked the actor if he won at the Golden Globes and Culkin replied, “I won a Golden Globe. This is how I celebrate, and congratulations to you.” Punk responded, "I won too!" to which Culkin smiled and said that he saw the match. Punk defeated long-time rival Seth Rollins in the main-event of the night to complete a big night for WWE.

There were a number of big appearances throughout the night as megastars like John Cena and The Rock appeared for the special show. The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns marking the end to their rivalry storyline and after Roman's win over Solo Sikoa, the duo even shook hands.

John Cena also left the crowd excited with a rare appearance on WWE television as he announced that he will be competing in the Royal Rumble match. Cena earlier made it clear that this will be his final year with the company as he chases a record-breaking 17th world championship.

Complete results from the WWE Raw debut on Netflix -

Roman Reigns defeats Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat

Rhea Ripley defeats. Liv Morgan to become WWE Women's World Championship

Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre

CM Punk defeats Seth Rollins