WWE, the World Wrestling Entertainment, remains the top-ranked professional wrestling company across the world. Over the years, the company has given the wrestling entertainment world many top stars, like Brock Lesnar, The UnderTaker, Kane, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shaun Michaels, etc. Some of these stars went on to attain superstardom, also bagging a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Courtesy of their performances, these stars have also earned fat paycheques over the years. But, who are the top-earning WWE stars in 2024?

As per several reports, Brock Lesnar is claimed to be the top-earning WWE wrestler, making a whopping $12 million per year as of 2024. But, that isn't all. Top WWE stars like him also earn a pay-per-view fee, a share of merchandise sales, and other perks

Recently, it was reported that WWE is cutting ties with Brock Lesnar for his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Other superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, etc. also earn big salaries at the WWE. While some of them may not be appearing in the WWE on a regular basis, they do entertain fans with participations in big events at times.

WWE stars and their current salaries (per annum):

Brock Lesnar: $12 million Roman Reigns: $5 million Randy Orton: $4.5 million Triple H: $3.6 million AJ Styles: $3.5 million Becky Lynch: $3 million Seth Rollins: $3 million The Undertaker: $2.5 million The Miz: $2.5 million Stephanie McMahon: $2.5 million Kevin Owens: $2 million Braun Strowman: $1.2 million Sheamus: $1 million Drew McIntyre: $1 million Bobby Lashley: $1 million Jinder Mahal: $900,000 Kane: $900,000 Charlotte Flair: $600,000 Sasha Banks: $550,000 Bianca Belair: $500,000 Alexa Bliss: $350,000 Asuka: $350,000 Liv Morgan: $250,000

Despite not being a performer in his prime, Triple H still makes it to the top 5 in the list of earners.