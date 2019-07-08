Virat Kohli, who won many hearts with his heartfelt message for MS Dhoni on his 38th birthday , has time and again acknowledged MS Dhoni 's value in the team. Kohli once again reiterated that having Dhoni, who has captained the side for so many years, in the team "gives you space to discover". Kohli also added that "the respect for him (Dhoni) is always going to be sky high". The Indian skipper also acknowledged that Dhoni is "always there" to give his valuable advice. "The respect for him (Dhoni) is always going to be sky high, especially from me," Kohli said during the press briefing in Manchester on Monday, ahead of the World Cup 2019 semi-final clash with New Zealand.

"Especially being captain - he gives you space to discover yourself. But if I ask him anything, he's always there. I'm delighted to play so many years with him," Kohli added.

Praising MS Dhoni, Kohli said, "We are all very grateful for what MS Dhoni has done, he is always in a very happy, jovial mood".

Many of the current crop of players including Kohli made started their international career under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Kohli didn't shy away from thanking Dhoni for backing him and others during their initial days.

"Everyone has special things to say about MS Dhoni, the respect will always be there for the faith he had shown us," Kohli said, thanking Dhoni.

Speaking about the match, Kohli said, "Every game is full of pressure, never felt any game is easy".

"Pressure can be very high, if you don't go with the pace of the game," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will face off on a big stage, 11 years after the 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final where two had led their respective sides.