World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma Reacts To His Controversial Dismissal Against West Indies

Updated: 28 June 2019 17:49 IST

Rohit Sharma posted a split picture of Thursday's dismissal on Twitter to indicate that there was gap between bat and the ball.

Rohit Sharma's dismissal vs West Indies created a lot of controversy. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who left the field unhappy after the TV umpire Michael Gough overturned the on-field decision and declared him out, has finally reacted to the his controversial decision against the West Indies on Thursday. The Indian opener posted a split picture of his yesterday's dismissal on Twitter to suggest that there was a gap between bat and ball. Along with the picture, Rohit also used two emojis to register his unhappiness.

Rohit was batting on 18 when he was beaten by an in-swinging delivery from Kemar Roach during India's last World Cup 2019 match. The on-field umpire gave him not out, but the West Indies went for a review. The replay showed a spike when the ball passed both bat and pad at the same time but the TV umpire Michael Gough overturned the decision.

Fans and experts were of the opinion that even after watching replay from every possible angle, there was no clear evidence to overturn the decision, especially when the on-field decision was in batsman's favour.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma early in the innings, India posted a competitive total of 268/7 on board. Skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni scored fifties while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya also played crucial knocks.

Mohammed Shami, who picked up four wickets against Afghanistan, once again dismissed four batsmen to help India register a 125-run victory.

India will next play England on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A win against the hosts will confirm their entry into semi-finals of marquee event.

Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, Match 34
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma posted split picture of his yesterday's dismissal on Twitter
  • Along with the picture, Rohit used 2 emojis to register his unhappiness
  • India defeated the West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford
