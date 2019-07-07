 
Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Breaking Two Sachin Tendulkar World Cup Records

Updated: 07 July 2019 16:25 IST

Rohit Sharma's scintillating form in World Cup 2019 has seen him plunder 647 runs in eight innings, and now, he is on the verge of breaking two massive World Cup records.

Rohit Sharma is the current top run-getter in World Cup 2019 with a total of 647 runs. © AFP

Rohit Sharma became the first batsman in the history of cricket to score five hundreds in one World Cup as India outclassed Sri Lanka to perch themselves at the top of the World Cup 2019 Points Table. Rohit Sharma's scintillating form in World Cup 2019 has seen him plunder 647 runs in eight innings, which is just 26 runs shy of Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record of 673 runs, scored in the 2003 edition. Not just that, Rohit Sharma's record fifth century was his sixth overall in World Cups, which is the same as another World Cup record belonging to Sachin Tendulkar. When India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma will first need to score 27 runs to become the highest run-getter ever in a single World Cup and then set his sights on his sixth World Cup 2019, which will see him go past Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup hundreds record.

But what makes for astounding reading is that Sachin Tendulkar took 44 innings to hit six World Cup hundreds, Rohit Sharma got there in 16.

The Indian vice-captain started World Cup 2019 with an unbeaten 122 in his team's opening win over South Africa on a tough batting wicket at Southampton.

Rohit Sharma followed that up with scores of 57, 140, 1, 18, 102, 104 and 103 to end the league stage with an average 92.42.

On Saturday, in India's final league match of World Cup 2019, the Indian opener reached his ton with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament.

He reached his century off 92 balls with 14 fours and two sixes but was dismissed shortly afterwards, caught by Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Rajitha for 103.

He is only the fourth batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden and Shakib Al Hasan to score more than 600 runs at a single World Cup. Thanks to a hundred against South Africa in the second match on Saturday, David Warner became the fifth batsman to scale the 600-run mark, taking his total tally in World Cup 2019 to 638 runs.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar World Cup 2019 Cricket
