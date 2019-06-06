 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni Is Faster Than A Computer, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 06 June 2019 21:04 IST

Shoaib Akhtar, on his YouTube channel, claimed that MS Dhoni is faster than a computer.

MS Dhoni is faster than a computer, says Shoaib Akhtar

MS Dhoni has been one of the vital cogs and a guiding force in the Indian cricket team, mentoring young guns after quitting captaincy in limited overs cricket. Lavishing praise on MS Dhoni, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that even computer cannot outshine the Indian wicketkeeper's swiftness when it comes to the game of cricket. Akhtar, on his YouTube channel claimed that MS Dhoni is faster than a computer when it comes to cricketing acumen.

"Dhoni is faster than a computer. Whatever a computer can say about playing on a certain wicket, I believe that MS Dhoni can do it faster," said the former Pakistan pacer in his YouTube channel.

Dhoni scored 34 and effected a stumping as India cantered to a six-wicket victory over South Africa to start their World Cup campaign on a high on Wednesday.

Akhtar also applauded KL Rahul who has been identified as India's No. 4 batsman for the World Cup after much debate.

"I really like Rahul as a cricketer. I think Rahul can follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and he can become a brilliant batsman in the future. When we met, I said that whenever you are not playing, release your anger in training. Do not lose focus and I believe you will become a big player in the future," said Akhtar.

Rahul scored 26 and more importantly shared an 85-run stand with centurion Rohit Sharma to steady India's ship after the loss of skipper Virat Kohli and helped the two time World champions coast to victory in the end.

India defeated South Africa by six wickets as Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten century. Dhoni also looked in fine touch in the match as he scored 34 runs but he was dismissed at the end of the match by Chris Morris.

India will next face Australia in the World Cup on June 9.

With IANS inputs 


 

