World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Register Record Opening Partnership For India Against Pakistan In World Cup

Updated: 16 June 2019 17:45 IST

Rohit Sharma found an ideal foil in KL Rahul, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan as opener.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Register Record Opening Partnership For India Against Pakistan In World Cup
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were fifth among world openers to score 100 runs against Pakistan. © AFP

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a flying start against arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-awaited World Cup 2019 league stage match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. They became the first pair to register a 100-run opening-wicket stand for India in a World Cup match against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were fifth among world openers to reach the 100-run mark against Pakistan in World Cup. Australia's David Warner and Aaron Finch hammered Pakistan in a similar manner in their last match in Taunton on Wednesday.

Warner and Finch had established a 146-run opening wicket stand in Australia's 41-run win that put them on the top of the points table.

Rohit and Rahul stitched a 136-run partnership for India as Wahab Riaz gave Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough in the 24th over.

After getting a second warning for landing in the danger area, Riaz struck with a full delivery. Rahul mistimed the shot and gave it straight to Babar Azam, the man at cover.

Rahul, who came to open the innings in the absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan, scored 57 runs off 78 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bowl against India amid rain forecasts.

While Pakistan decided to play two spinners in Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has come in place of injured opener Shikhar Dhawan for India.

Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury during his century knock against Australia and ruled out for at least four World Cup matches.

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

