Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates of the crucial World Cup 2019 league clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled to start at Old Trafford, Manchester, in a short while from now. The entire cricketing fraternity from all over the world is waiting for this one with bated breath, and many Indian and Pakistani fans from every corner of the globe have travelled to England to see the spectacle first-hand. However, with the weather playing a hide and seek game with Manchester and with several World Cup 2019 matches having already been washed out, all and sundry have one eye at the sky as Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed prepare to lead their sides out for the marquee event of World Cup 2019. Follow us on NDTV.com as we provide you with all the live scores and updates, including the weather, of this classic contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs Pakistan, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester
- 13:44 (IST)Jun 16, 2019Black clouds are hovering in Manchester. The weather forecast suggests rain possibility to vary between 10-40%, meaning the rain will interrupt the match but will not be a total wash-out. Here is a live picture from the venue.
Are we ready for this?#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wyT1DB5fZZ— BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019
- 13:24 (IST)Jun 16, 2019Presenting you India-Pakistan match classic picture, all the way from Manchester.
Mood!#WeHaveWeWill #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lrG9dvgbZ7— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
- 13:12 (IST)Jun 16, 2019Hello and welcome to the live updates of one of the most anticipated clashes of World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan.
It's time...— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
Who comes out victorious at Old Trafford today? #INDvPAK | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JST4Gw6xQb