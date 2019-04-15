 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

In MS Dhoni's Absence, Dinesh Karthik's Wicket-Keeping Skills Will Be Useful In World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 15 April 2019 21:12 IST

Dinesh Karthik's place in the World Cup 2019 squad sidelined Rishabh Pant.

In MS Dhoni
Dinesh Karthik earned his slot as the second wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni. © AFP

Dinesh Karthik earned his slot as the second wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni for India in the World Cup 2019 due to his experience and wicket-keeping skills, which also sidelined young Rishabh Pant. Whether Karthik will make his maiden appearance in a World Cup match depends on MS Dhoni's fitness. But former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes Dinesh Karthik's wicket-keeping skills will come handy "on a morning when say, MS Dhoni has a flu and can't play".

"On a morning when say, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has a flu and can't play, you want somebody who is a better wicket-keeper. I think Karthik's wicket-keeping skills, more than anything, have won him this place," Gavaskar said.

Though Gavaskar was surprised at young stumper Pant's exclusion from the squad.

"A bit surprised, looking at his (Pant's) form. He was batting exceptionally well, not only in the IPL but before that also. He was showing great improvement his wicket-keeping as well. He brings that left-handed option in the top-six which is very handy against the bowlers," Gavaskar said.

"The bowlers have to change their line (for a left-hander) and the captains have to do a lot of field arrangements," he opined.

Gavaskar also said that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar will be a valuable asset for the team.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dinesh Karthik sidelined Rishabh Pant from World Cup 2019
  • Gavaskar was surprised at young stumper Pant's exclusion
  • Vijay Shankar will be a valuable asset for the team, Gavaskar said
Related Articles
India Squad ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik Included, Rishabh Pant Misses Out
India Squad ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik Included, Rishabh Pant Misses Out
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo The Correct Way To Wear A Cap In Adorable Video
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo The Correct Way To Wear A Cap In Adorable Video
IPL Highlights, KKR vs CSK IPL Score: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Guide Chennai Super Kings To 5-Wicket Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Highlights, KKR vs CSK IPL Score: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Guide Chennai Super Kings To 5-Wicket Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
"MS Dhoni Let Off Easily, Should Have Been Banned For 2-3 Games": Virender Sehwag On No-Ball Controversy
"MS Dhoni Let Off Easily, Should Have Been Banned For 2-3 Games": Virender Sehwag On No-Ball Controversy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.