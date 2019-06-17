 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Preview: Hosts England Take On Lowly Afghanistan Amid Injuries Concerns

Updated: 17 June 2019 19:37 IST

Both England and Afghanistan have played four matches so far in the tournament. England have won three matches and are currently at fourth place in the points table while Afghanistan are yet to open their account.

World Cup 2019 Preview: Hosts England Take On Lowly Afghanistan Amid Injuries Concerns
England skipper Eoin Morgan also left the field in the last game after injuring himself. © AFP

England will miss the services of their opener Jason Roy when they take on Afghanistan, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. Jason Roy injured himself while fielding in the last match against West Indies and did not come out to bat. England skipper Eoin Morgan also left the field in the last game after injuring himself. Despite these injuries concerns, England still pose a big threat to struggling Afghanistan who have failed to impress so far in World Cup 2019.

Both England and Afghanistan have played four matches so far in the tournament out of which the former have won three and are currently at fourth place in the points table while the latter are yet to open their account.

England bounced back strongly after losing to Pakistan and won their last two matches comprehensively against Bangladesh and West Indies by a margin of 106 runs and eight wickets respectively.

Afghanistan bowlers performed well in their second match against Sri Lanka, restricting them to a paltry total, but were let down by their batsmen who have failed to bat for full quota of 50 overs in any of their matches so far which has resulted in their side losing all their matches.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Timing: 3:00 pm IST

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs Afghanistan, Match 24
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England will miss the services of their opener Jason Roy
  • England skipper Eoin Morgan also injured himself in their last game
  • Afghanistan are yet to open their account in World Cup 2019
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy To Miss Next Two Games Due To Pulled Hamstring
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy To Miss Next Two Games Due To Pulled Hamstring
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.