England will face Afghanistan without their opening batsman Jason Roy, who is unavailable for selection for the next couple of games in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Roy pulled up his hamstring while chasing a ball in the eighth over of West Indies' innings. While England went on to beat the Windies by eight wickets, as Joe Root struck a brilliant hundred, Roy did not take any part in the match after he left the field. The 28-year-old opening batsman underwent scans on Saturday and he has been ruled out for the next two games. Also, England skipper, Eoin Morgan who suffered a back spasm in the same match, is doubtful to take the field at Old Trafford. His condition will be assessed and the management will take a call on his availability on Tuesday.

"England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies' innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London," a team spokesman was quoted as saying by AFP.

"The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week. He is set to miss England's next two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan (18 June) and Sri Lanka (21 June)," the spokesman added.

As for Morgan's condition, the spokesman said he had undergone a scan at the weekend and received further treatment.

"The spasm has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England's next match against Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester," the statement added.

Roy, who suffered a hamstring injury during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, hit a fifty in their World Cup opening win over South Africa and then struck a commanding 153 in a victory over Bangladesh.

But he fell for just eight during England's surprise 14-run group loss to Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

Root was promoted to open alongside Jonny Bairstow against the West Indies and the Test skipper responded with an unbeaten century.

Roy's absence could lead to a recall for James Vince, the reserve batsman in England's 15-man squad.

All-rounder Moeen Ali could return to strengthen England's top seven if Morgan does not feature against Afghanistan.

(With AFP inputs)