The West Indies were sweating on the fitness of "crucial" Stafanie Taylor after the all-rounder suffered a knee injury at the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. The 33-year-old Taylor was forced to retire hurt on 27 in her team's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh, which kept alive the 2016 champions' hopes of making the semi-finals. West Indies will meet undefeated England in their last Group B game on Tuesday. Pool rivals South Africa are also in the running for a semi-final spot.

"I think she's got a knee problem, but they're trying to look after her really well. She's a fighter, and I think she knows how to manage her body pretty well," said West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews who shared a 52-run opening stand with Taylor on Thursday.

"She's been putting up a good fight this tournament trying to stay on the park, but I think today at the water break it was just a matter of I guess realising the position we were in the game, and the fact that she could probably go off."

Matthews, who made 34 in the win which took West Indies to the top of Group B with two wins from three games so far, described her veteran teammate as "a crucial part of our lineup".

"Luckily we've got the last game of the group and more than likely we're going to have to win the game," said Matthews of the prospect of facing second-ranked England.

"But it's a World Cup and if you want to be competing and winning World Cups, you're going to have to beat the best teams in the world. We're up for the challenge."

