South Africa vs West Indie LIVE Updates, Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai. On her decision to invite West Indies to bat, Wolvaardt said the wicket is fresh and that stats favour chasing at this venue. Both teams lost their warm-up games in the lead-up to the tournament. However, the Proteas Women finished as the runners-up in the 2023 T20 World Cup and will be looking to carry their form into this tournament after a 2-1 series win away against Pakistan. They have also won three of their last four T20Is against West Indies. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates of South Africa vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match: