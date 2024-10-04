Story ProgressBack to home
SA vs WI LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs WI LIVE Score: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai.
South Africa vs West Indies, 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Updates© X (Twitter)
South Africa vs West Indie LIVE Updates, Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai. On her decision to invite West Indies to bat, Wolvaardt said the wicket is fresh and that stats favour chasing at this venue. Both teams lost their warm-up games in the lead-up to the tournament. However, the Proteas Women finished as the runners-up in the 2023 T20 World Cup and will be looking to carry their form into this tournament after a 2-1 series win away against Pakistan. They have also won three of their last four T20Is against West Indies. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates of South Africa vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match:
Match 3, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024, Oct 04, 2024
Play In Progress
SA-W
WI-W
94/6 (16.1)
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.81
Batsman
Stafanie Taylor
34 (29)
Zaida James
2* (2)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
12/2 (3.1)
Nonkululeko Mlaba
29/4 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
1 run.
Pushed through quicker and fuller, on off, Stafanie Taylor cuts it through covers for a single.
SIX! BANG! Much-needed for West Indies Women! This is flighted full, on off, Stafanie Taylor dances down the track, clears her front leg out and clubs it straight over mid off for a biggie.
Tossed up, on off, Zaida James tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
Floated fuller nad on middle, Stafanie Taylor mistimes her lofted drive and gets an inside edge to mid-wicket for a single.
A tad shorter and on middle, Zaida James clips it to square leg for a single.
Zaida James walks in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and South Africa Women are all over West Indies! Nonkululeko Mlaba gets her fourth and Aaliyah Alleyne has to walk back for 7(8). Mlaba bowls this wider on off and keeps it short too, Aaliyah Alleyne reaches out for it away from her body and hits it flat and in front of cover. Tazmin Brits there dives to her front and takes a very good catch with both hands.
Slower through the air, on off, Aaliyah Alleyne pushes it to mid off for one.
Short, on off, Stafaine Taylor punches it to covers for one. Good fielding.
Tossed up, on middle, Aaliyah Alleyne lifts it over the bowler's head for just a single. They need to gear up now!
Goes fuller this time, Stafaine Taylor tucks it through mid on for one.
Short and wide, Stafaine Taylor slaps it but finds the fielder at point.
Tossed up, on off, Stafaine Taylor knocks it to the mid off fielder.
Bowls it down leg, Aaliyah Alleyne flicks it through backward square leg for a brace.
Another shorter one, Aaliyah Alleyne slaps it but finds the cover fielder.
Short again, on off, Stafaine Taylor punches it through covers for one.
Short and wide, Stafaine Taylor looks to play at it but misses.
Bowls it on off, Stafaine Taylor flicks it to square leg for none.
Tossed up, on leg, Stafaine Taylor flicks it through short fine for a brace.