Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE Telecast: Bangladesh will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 voyage against Scotland in the tournament opener on Thursday. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said that it will help her team to show the world what kind of talent they hold. Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka in the warm-up game, make up part of an intriguing Group B, where they will hope to spring a few upsets and make it into the knockout stages. England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies make up the remainder of the group.

When will the Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 3.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

