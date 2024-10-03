Scotland vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Tournament debutant Scotland have lost each of their four T20Is against Bangladesh, the last of which came in September 2022. However, Bangladesh have not won a T20 World Cup game in a decade. This is the first time the Women's T20 World Cup is being staged at a neutral venue. (Live Scorecard)

