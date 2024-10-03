Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs SCO LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024, BAN vs SCO LIVE Score: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh vs Scotland, 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Updates© X/@ICC
Scotland vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Tournament debutant Scotland have lost each of their four T20Is against Bangladesh, the last of which came in September 2022. However, Bangladesh have not won a T20 World Cup game in a decade. This is the first time the Women's T20 World Cup is being staged at a neutral venue. (Live Scorecard)
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE Score Straight From Sharjah International Cricket Stadium
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain is near the deck. He says that it is usually hot in the UAE during this time of the year and it is going to be no different today. Adds that there is a slight breeze blowing across the ground. Informs that the dimensions square of the wicket are 59 metres and 62 metres with the straight hit being 73 metres. Carlos Brathwaite starts by saying that traditionally, surfaces in Sharjah have supported the spinners but feels that there is enough grass on this wicket to suggest that there will be seam movement on offer. Brathwaite concludes by saying that it will be a good cricket wicket.
Scotland Women (Playing XI) - Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (WK), Kathryn Bryce (C), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI) - Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.
The captain of Scotland Women, Kathryn Bryce says they would have batted as well but says they are pumped up for this contest. Mentions the conditions are good and the heat is going to play a big factor. On being asked about the preparations, she says the preparations have been really good and everyone's excited and ready to go.
The captain of Bangladesh Women, Nigar Sultana says that looking at the conditions, she feels batting first would be a great choice. Reckons that the ball will come on nicely onto the bat. Tells that the preparations have been good and it was nice to win against Pakistan in the warm-up game. States that women's cricket is growing in Bangladesh and they are here to show that.
TOSS UPDATE - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Bangladesh Women and Nigar Sultana elects to BAT first.
Now, coming onto the pitch, usually, Sharjah has provided a balanced surface with the first innings scores ranging between 160-180. Also, both camps are equipped with a plentitude of spin-bowling options that could prove to be a decisive factor here. Also, the intense heat of the UAE presents its own challenges at this time of the year. Overall, success will hinge on the team's ability to adapt to these alien conditions. With all said and done, please stay tuned for the toss and the team updates.
To put things more into perspective, Scotland Women have lost all their four T20Is against Bangladesh Women since 2018, whereas Bangladesh Women are yet to end their winless drought in the T20 World Cups since 2014 - that’s four long World Cup editions and a decade without a single ‘W’ to their name. So, both teams have a lot of pride at stake.
Scotland Women, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and all to gain as they stride out with fresh energy and aspirations into the World Cup for the first time ever. They are riding on the big positive of defeating Pakistan Women in one of their warm-up matches, which, indeed is a huge achievement for the Scots. They are new, but, they have several players who have represented in different franchise tournaments worldwide. Led by the evergreen Kathryn Bryce, and a plethora of emerging talent at their helm across batting and bowling departments, the Scottish women are eager to break the shackles first up.
Let's turn our attention to the teams, starting with the hosts. Bangladesh Women enter the tournament with a mixed bag of results from their warm-up matches, securing one victory and suffering one defeat. Captain Nigar Sultana, featuring in her 100th T20I match, and her squad are keen to kick off their campaign on a positive note. Historically though, batting has been Bangladesh's cause of worry, and they'll be looking to address this with improved performances in this tournament. While their bowling unit has shown promise, all eyes will be on Nahida Akter, who stands at the precipice of a remarkable milestone and is just a solitary scalp away from achieving 100 T20I wickets, the only third Bangladeshi bowler across genders to achieve this feat.
Also, for a fact, this is the first-ever global women’s cricket event being hosted in this part of the world. On that note, welcome, one and all, to our coverage of this grand spectacle's curtain-raiser. Match 1 features the original hosts of the tournament, Bangladesh Women taking on the debutants, Scotland Women at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This clash of experience and fresh ambition sets the stage perfectly for what promises to be a perfect launchpad for what follows ahead.
The stage is set, and the anticipation is electric, as we embark on a thrilling journey of skill, talent, determination, and cricket at its finest. Ten formidable teams converge, each with dreams of glory, ready to script their legacy in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. For the next fortnight, the land of the Emirates will become the epicentre of women's cricket, with Dubai and Sharjah serving as the exclusive venues for this thrilling tournament.
... MATCH DAY ...
The time has come for the biggest spectacle in women’s cricket in 2024 - the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is about to kick off in the United Arab Emirates! The curtain-raiser will feature Bangladesh Women, the original hosts, taking on Scotland Women. The tournament was relocated due to political unrest in Bangladesh, but that hasn’t dampened the excitement. Both teams had similar results in the warm-ups, winning one and losing one, with both victories coming against Pakistan Women. Bangladesh Women will be led by their ever-reliable captain, Nigar Sultana, who anchors their middle order. Taj Nehar and Shorna Akter have shown promising form, while Shathi Rani impressed against Pakistan. However, they’ll need stronger contributions from Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary if they want to make an impact. Shorna Akter’s all-round ability adds depth to their lineup, but it’s the bowling attack that could be their key to success. With Rabeya, Ritu Moni, and Marufa Akter leading the charge, Bangladesh’s bowlers could dominate if the conditions favor spin. On the other side, Scotland Women will be brimming with confidence after their solid win over Pakistan. Sarah Bryce was the hero with a match-winning 60, and skipper Kathryn Bryce along with Saskia Horley also found form with the bat. However, their middle order - Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, and Lorna Jack - will need to step up after being bowled out for just 58 against Sri Lanka. Scotland’s bowling attack, led by Rachel Slater and the skipper, will be vital, while their spinners - Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell, and Katherine Fraser - could be game-changers in the UAE conditions. This is a crucial match in a tough group that includes England, South Africa, and West Indies, so getting off to a winning start is key. Bangladesh have the upper hand with their bowling depth, but Scotland are no pushovers and will fight till the end. Who will grab the early momentum in this tournament? We’re about to find out!