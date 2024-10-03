Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Telecast: The Pakistan cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in its campaign opener at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The Fatima Sana-led side will be eager to register a victory in the first game before it faces India, one of the tournament favourites. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, being led by Chamari Athapaththu, too will be eager to start with the tournament with a win in the game against Pakistan. The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 got underway in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are placed in Group A alongside India, Australia and New Zealand.

Here are the details of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match -

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 3.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss for the game will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)