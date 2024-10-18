While India and Pakistan both bowed out of the Women's World Cup 2024 in the group stage, the two nations shared a heartwarming moment. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana - who had to leave midway through the tournament due to the sudden demise of her father - returned to play her team's final match against New Zealand. She later revealed a heartwarming message sent to her by India spinner Shreyanka Patil, in a post on Instagram. Shreyanka's gesture appeared to have touched Fatima.

Fatima shared a picture of a card sent by Shreyanka to her. The card, vibrantly coloured, had the words "Do what YOU LOVE" written on it, and was signed by 'Shrey31'.

Fatima thanked Shreyanka for the gesture.

Shreyanka gifted a handmade drawing to Pakistan cricketer Fatima Sana. pic.twitter.com/xiG2ylg9dU — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 17, 2024

"Thank you Shreyanka, for this beautiful gift and the message", wrote Fatima on Instagram.

Shreyanka responded to Fatima's post, with yet another wholesome reply.

"You're lovely Fatima. Can't wait to catch up again!" wrote Shreyanka on Instagram.

Fatima had to fly back home to Karachi after her father suddenly passed away in the middle of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. However, after choosing to return to play her team's final game, Fatima received widespread praise from the cricket world.

Even Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood took to X to commend the strength and courage shown by Fatima to return for the final T20I.

"Skipper Fatima Sana, so much respect for you," tweeted Masood ahead of Pakistan's final encounter against New Zealand.

Skipper Fatima Sana, so much respect for you. https://t.co/QIqLXNX8l2 — Shan Masood (@shani_official) October 14, 2024

Fatima's return ended up in vain as Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 54 runs, being bowled out for only 56. The win handed New Zealand a ticket to the semi-finals, while also knocking out India in the process. India required a Pakistan win to qualify.

On the other hand, Shreyanka Patil picked up four wickets during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.