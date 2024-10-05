Bangladesh vs England LIVE Telecast: Bangladesh take on England in the 6th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, hoping to register back-to-back wins at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh were poor on the field in the tournament opener against Scotland, but managed to win their first T20 World Cup game in 10 years. Meanwhile, this will be England's first game and a win in Sharjah would be the ideal way to get their campaign underway. They started their warm-ups with a 33-run loss to Australia, before beating New Zealand by five wickets.

When will the Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Saturday, October 5.

Where will the Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST. Toss for the game will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The Bangladesh vs England Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)