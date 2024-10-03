Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana said that it will be a huge opportunity for her side to take part in such events. Bangladesh will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 voyage against Scotland in the first match of the tournament on Thursday. The Bangladesh skipper said that it will help her team to show the world what kind of talent they hold. She added that her goal will be to get a win in every match of the tournament.

"It is a huge opportunity for the team, playing this kind of event in front of the world, to show the talent and the potential we have. Individually, this will be my fourth T20 World Cup for Bangladesh, but I'm yet to win a game - so first and foremost, as a team or as an individual player, my goal is to get a win," Sultana was quoted by the ICC as saying.

She added that they are trying to push for the semi-final spot in the prestigious tournament.

"That will give us momentum we can use throughout the tournament as we try and push for a semi-final spot," she added.

Bangladesh make up part of an intriguing Group B, where they will hope to spring a few upsets and make it into the knockout stages. England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies make up the remainder of the group.

Bangladesh suffered a disappointing defeat to Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match after arriving in the UAE, but they made a solid comeback with a victory over Pakistan that will give them hope before going into the tournament.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (C, WK), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)