AUS-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: Australia are the defending champions of T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women LIVE Updates: Six-time champions begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka. For Australia, seasoned opener Beth Mooney will be a crucial cog. She is top of the ICC's T20 batter rankings going into the World Cup and the six-time champions will be relying on her once again at the top of the order. A key member of the sides that won the last three editions of the T20 World Cup, Mooney was named 'Player of the Series' in 2020 after nailing an unbeaten 78 in the final as the Aussies saw off India. Having clattered 50 from 30 balls in the warm-up win over England in Dubai, there is every reason to think the 30-year-old is primed to add to her two T20I hundreds. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia vs SL, Women's T20 WC Live Score
No run.
More bonus runs! Down the leg side. Dilhari looks to pull but misses. Healy fails to collect it cleanly. A run taken too. Free Hit continues.
Yet another no ball! That's 4 already! This is on a length and around off. Madhavi looks to drive, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. Another Free Hit coming up. Runs are hard to come by but Australia not holding back from making it easy for Lanka.
FOUR! Takes full toll of it. A welcome boundary for Lanka. Not the best of starts for Brown. This is full and outside off. Madhavi slams it through covers and this races away to the fence. Five from just the one ball.
Starts off with one full and outside off. Good pace. Madhavi is late on her drive and is beaten. However, it's a NO BALL! Another one. Australia have been a little sloppy so far. Free Hit coming up.
Good running! Nagging length outside off, slower too, Kaveesha Dilhari waits back and dabs it fine of short third where the fielder gets a hand on it. The batters scamper across for a couple of runs.
Fuller in length and angled across off, Harshitha Madhavi with a lovely drive, square and in front of point for a single.
Shorter in length and outside off, Harshitha Madhavi backs away and hits it away towards point.
Oh, big swing across the line from Harshitha Madhavi and she almost gets cleaned up here. Megan Schutt pitches the ball up on off and middle, getting it to just angle in a bit, Madhavi swings across the line but the ball goes inches over the stumps.
Changes the angle of attack by coming around the stumps and darts the ball back into middle, Madhavi stays leg side of the ball and pushes it out on the off side.