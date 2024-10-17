AUSW vs SAW LIVE Scorecard Updates: Record six-time champions Australia - hit by injuries - will face South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Despite their injury problems, Australia won all four of their group games, and are undoubtedly the favourites for the title. The match is a repeat of the final of the 2023 edition, where South Africa were defeated by Australia. If Australia lose, it will be the first edition they would fail to make the final since the inaugural one in 2009. (Live Scorecard)