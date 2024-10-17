Story ProgressBack to home
AUS vs SA, LIVE Scorecard Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final
Australia vs South Africa, LIVE Scorecard Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final: Australia Eye 8th Successive Women's T20 WC Final
AUSW vs SAW LIVE Scorecard Updates© AFP
AUSW vs SAW LIVE Scorecard Updates: Record six-time champions Australia - hit by injuries - will face South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Despite their injury problems, Australia won all four of their group games, and are undoubtedly the favourites for the title. The match is a repeat of the final of the 2023 edition, where South Africa were defeated by Australia. If Australia lose, it will be the first edition they would fail to make the final since the inaugural one in 2009. (Live Scorecard)
AUSW vs SAW, Women's T20 WC 1st SF LIVE
Australian star PHOEBE LITCHFIELD was sharing her thoughts with the broadcasters ahead of this game. Litchfield says that it has been a really exciting World Cup with some awesome crowd in Dubai. Believes that as you grow up, you start identifying your strengths. So for her, she is trying to hit in the mid-wicket area. On trying to make an impact in the final overs, Phoebe admits that the ability to clear the ropes does not come naturally to her but she tries to strike the ball as hard as possible. On the pressure of the defending champions' tag, PL says that personally it does not put any pressure on her as this is her first World Cup but as far as her teammates are concerned, she calls them professional enough to be able to handle the pressure.
PITCH REPORT - Former Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir is having a look at the deck. Mir believes that there are more runs on this pitch than the others as this looks a lot brighter with not as much grass on it, as on some of the other decks. Feels that there will be a lot of swing on offer for the fast bowlers. As far as the spinners are concerned, Sana reckons that change of pace is the key, with the average speed around 70 kph. Feels that Nonkululeko Mlaba would be the key for South Africa in this contest.
South Africa Women (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka.
Australia Women (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (C), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.
Australian captain, TAHLIA MCGRATH, agrees that it looks like a really nice wicket and is happy to be putting the runs on the board in a semifinal. Informs that they are going with the same team which played against India. On the pitch shift from Sharjah to Dubai, Tahlia says that the main aim of the group is to adapt to the conditions irrespective of the pitch and nothing changes in this game.
South African skipper, LAURA WOLVAARDT, says that it looks like a pretty fresh wicket so they fancy chasing. Agrees that they have some experience of playing over here and batting certainly gets better in the second innings under lights. On their previous bilateral series in Australia, Laura says that it does give the team good confidence but quickly says that today is a new day. Informs that they are going in unchanged from their previous match.
TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin. Tahlia McGrath flicks it in the air and TAILS is the call by Laura Wolvaardt. It is a Tail. SOUTH AFRICA ELECT TO CHASE.
Okay, The million-dollar question has been answered. ALYSSA HEALY HAS BEEN RULED OUT OF THIS CLASH AS WELL. Tahlia McGrath will lead Australia for one more time tonight.
Time for the million-dollar question. Is Alyssa Healy fit? The Australian think tank is mum, giving a statement that they will give Healy as much time as possible to try and be fit for tonight's clash. There is no next match if they face a loss here, but they will not want to risk a player's health for the sake of a World Cup. The good news for them is that unlike Sunday, Alyssa has not been seen with crutches this evening and she is even in her training kit. But is she match fit? Will she able to adjust her body to the pressure of the semifinal? And what if she is picked but then cannot play through for the entire game? Will the management take that risk?
Any ailment for South Africa? Nothing visibly. They are as good as any team on their day and can give any opposition a headache. With the bat, they will be relying on skipper Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, but do not forget the newbies Tazmin Brits and Annerie Dercksen. The bowling has seen the rise of Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba - who will be eager to test out Australia's batting on these bowler-friendly surfaces in Dubai. And of course, who can forget Kapp. Kapp with the bat and Kapp with the ball were one of the main reasons why SA beat Aus in a couple of matches in Australia.
In Laura Wolvaardt, the Saffas have found a pretty good leader, who knows to get things done from her unit. Unlike Healy, her batting has blossomed even more under captaincy. The unit has had decent tours to India and in their previous tour to Australia, they did earn wins in ODIs and T20Is Down Under. So they will be pumped up, for sure.
Let's move on to South Africa. Another massive opportunity. They had one last year, but let's focus on the present. Many times, one good edition of a World Cup can bring wonders for a team. South Africa have been experiencing that over the last 12 months or so.
Batting has been the biggest flaw for Australia in the last 12 months. Meg Lanning's exit has put a lot of pressure on the middle order and if the top order does not give a good start, that middle order keeps getting under pressure. Too many batting collapses have been seen in the last few months and against spin, on slow, turning tracks, they seem to get exposed repeatedly. But one thing which has been consistent is their bowling. Irrespective of the situation, they give their best and try and keep the opposition under pressure. However, fielding has been a concern as the fielders are not quite consistent in supporting their bowlers.
Like all good things, this era too, had to come to an end. Make no mistake, Australia are still strong, but not as dominant as they were under the leadership of Lanning. Alyssa Healy has been decent as a keeper but her returns with the bat have become far too inconsistent ever since she has become the all-format captain. The last year or so has seen plenty of teams expose the frailties in the Aussie unit, which have not yet been dealt with. England were the first to do, literally thrashing them when the Aussies visited their shores and later, when Australia toured India, they were given a good test by India. If that was not enough, first West Indies, then South Africa and finally, New Zealand tried to breach their home fortress and even though the results still show that the fortress remains unbreached, what it doesn't tell you is the number of times the Aussies have had to fight against every opponent.
Meg Lanning. She was not just a player. Okay. Correcting. She IS not just a player. She is still playing, you see. Albeit, not at international level. She is an institution. A perfectionist, who worked on her batting skills to become one of the best in the world and then, on the field, displayed her astute skills in recognizing talents and weaknesses. She created an era which brought out some of the best talents from the domestic circuit in Australia and her sharp brain exposed the weaknesses of oppositions. So much so, that post that surprising or say, shocking semifinal defeat to India in the 2017 ODI World Cup, she did not allow Australia to miss out on any of the World Cups that followed - 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Add to it, she even ensured that they won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games!
So tonight's clash is a rematch of the 2023 T20 World Cup final. A rampant Australia had seen off a fighting South Africa, in front of the latter's home crowd but plenty has changed since then. The biggest change witnessed by the Australian unit is the retirement of one of their greatest ever players - MEG LANNING. Most of the unit which played that final is still playing but the absence of that one name has left a big hole in the hopping of the Kangaroos.
Guess that it is pretty safe to say that the first semifinal was more or less expected, perhaps from the start of the tournament. Australia, given their dominance were projected to finish on top of Group A and their opponent in the first semifinal would have been one between South Africa and West Indies and that has duly happened. What comes as a bit of a surprise is Friday's fixture as it was projected to be a clash between the new dominators in Women's Cricket - England and India. But, we will leave that topic for the second semifinal and focus on Australia and South Africa for now.
We are all set to start the business end of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. 2 semifinals, 1 final and 4 teams left standing. Australia Women and South Africa Women clash tonight in Dubai in a do-or-die contest. Plenty at stake for both teams and we do hope that just like the last few matches of the league stage gave us nice, entertaining encounters, we get more of the same in the remaining 3 matches. Hello and a warm welcome and thank you for your company.
... MATCH DAY ...
After 20 electrifying group stage matches, with 10 teams giving it their all, we’ve finally reached the last four in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The pressure is sky-high and there are no second chances now. Every run, every wicket counts as the dream of lifting the trophy gets closer. And what better way to kick off the semi-finals than with a rematch of the last edition’s grand finale? Defending champions, Australia Women, are up against a fierce and determined South Africa Women, who are hungrier than ever for revenge. Australia, as always, have been nothing short of sensational, breezing through the group stages undefeated. Their dominance in women’s cricket continues, and even without their legendary skipper Alyssa Healy, who is sidelined with a foot injury, they haven’t skipped a beat. Tahlia McGrath has shown tremendous leadership, guiding the Aussies to a crucial win over India, and she may need to step up again in Healy’s absence. Grace Harris, called upon to open the batting, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, showing no fear as she took on the bowlers. Alongside her, Beth Mooney - calm, experienced, and reliable adds stability to the top order. But it’s the middle order that truly sends chills down the opposition’s spine. With Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ash Gardner ready to explode under pressure, this Australian team plays like an unstoppable force. And that’s not all, on the bowling front, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland have led the pace attack, but the spinners are where Australia have been truly deadly. Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Molineux have formed a trio that suffocates batters with their guile and precision. And let’s not forget, Australia’s record in the semis speaks for itself - they’ve never lost a semi-final since 2009. Can anyone stop this juggernaut? On the other hand, South Africa Women are coming in with fire in their hearts and something to prove. They fought hard to get here, with three wins and one defeat, narrowly edging out England on net run rate. Now, all past struggles are erased, it’s time to step up. They know their record against Australia isn’t great, having won only once in their last 13 encounters. But this is their moment, and the Proteas are ready to make history. Tazmin Brits, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, has been in sublime form, and with Laura Wolvaardt by her side, South Africa have the firepower to challenge the Aussies. In the middle order, the ever-reliable Marizanne Kapp will be pivotal, not just for her runs but also with her ability to swing the new ball. If South Africa want to pull off the upset of the tournament, stars like Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine De Klerk must rise to the occasion and make their mark on this huge stage. In the bowling department, Kapp will lead the charge with pace, while Ayabonga Khaka will be relied upon to strike early. The spin of Nonkululeko Mlaba will also be key in breaking through Australia's deep batting lineup. This is a clash of wills, talent, and history. Will South Africa finally break Australia’s dominance, or will the defending champions continue their march towards yet another World Cup final? Hold on tight, because we’re in for an unforgettable, heart-pounding contest!