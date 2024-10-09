South Africa dominated Scotland in all departments of the game to register a commanding 80-run win in a Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday. Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Scots failed miserably with the bat and were all out for 86 in 17.5 overs. Only two Scotland batters could reach double digits, reflecting their woes. Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/12) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while there were two wickets apiece for Chloe Tryon (2/22) and Nadine de Klerk (2/15).

With this win, their second in three matches, South Africa jumped to the top of Group B standings as Scotland occupied the last position.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and her opening partner Tazmin Brits gave South Africa a perfect start, stitching a partnership of 64 runs in only 7.3 overs.

Wolvaardt smashed her way to a 27-ball 40, an innings that was laced with five fours and a six, while Brits hit 43 in 35 deliveries, striking five boundaries and one maximum.

Thanks to the fireworks in the power play and overs after that, South African went past 50 in quick time and were 83 for one at the halfway stage of their innings.

Marizanne Kapp then held centre stage and blazed her way to 43 in just 24 balls with six fours.

