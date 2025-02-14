The third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) gets underway on February 14, and it will be greeted by performances from some of Bollywood's most recognizable faces. The opening match of WPL 2025 will take place between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Gujarat Giants (GG), in Vadodara. However, this time around, the opening ceremony of WPL 2025 will take place over two days, in a different format. Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana will be the premier star performing on the opening day.

To kickstart WPL 2025, the opening ceremony will take place on the first two days of the event, but only during the mid-innings break.

Ayushmann Khurrana will perform during the mid-innings break of the first game to be played between RCB and GG, on Friday, February 14.

The star attraction on the second day will be well-known singer Madhubanti Bagchi, who will once again perform during the mid-innings break on Saturday, February 15. On that day, Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC).

The games on both days begin at 7:30 PM IST, meaning that viewers can expect the opening ceremony to kickstart around 9 PM IST (or earlier if the first innings ends sooner).

Both performances will be taking place at the Kotambi Stadium (also known as the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium) in Vadodara, which hosts the first leg of the tournament.

Women's Premier League 2025

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be led by India star Smriti Mandhana. The star-studded RCB lineup also features the likes of Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, and India regulars Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Mandhana, Perry and co. delivered the first-ever title for RCB across men's and women's T20 cricket, as they won the WPL title in 2024.

Gulf Giants, RCB's opponents, made significant reinforcements in the auction. GG made the two-most expensive purchases in the WPL 2025 auction, buying batter Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.9 crore and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.7 crore.

The second game will see 2023 champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. MI are led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, while Australian veteran Meg Lanning leads DC.

The final side of the five-team tournament is UP Warriorz, who will be led by India's spin-bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, following the withdrawal of Australia star Alyssa Healy.

WPL 2025 will go on from February 14 to March 15, and will be held in Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.