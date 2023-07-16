Novak Djokovic will be facing Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2023 where history and potentially a generational shift are on the line. Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the All England Club and match Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam crowns. Having already pocketed the Australian Open and French Open in 2023, victory on Sunday will put the 36-year-old just one major away from completing the first men's calendar Grand Slam since 1969.

How much the winner of Wimbeldon 2023, men's singles final will get?

The winner of the Wimbledon 2023, men's singles final match will get a whopping sum of £2.35 million (25 crore and 25 lakh approx).

The same amount was given to Marketa Vondrousova -- the winner of Wimbledon 2023, women's singles final.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era as the Czech swept to a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final.

As the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years, Vondrousova was a heavy underdog against sixth-ranked Jabeur. But the 24-year-old upset the odds on Centre Court to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the second attempt after losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

Vondrousova joins Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only Czech women to win a Wimbledon title.

She is just the ninth unseeded champion at a Grand Slam tournament.

