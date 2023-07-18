The celebrations do not seem to be ending anytime soon for Carlos Alcaraz, who edged past Novak Djokovic to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday. The 20-year-old defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court. The loss also shattered the Serb's dream of clinching a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. For Alcaraz, it was his second major title, following his US Open title last year. Amid all this action, the Spaniard, who is currently on cloud nine, could not hide his excitement and had an oops moment in front of the camera.

During a live interview with CNN, Alcaraz was asked to show his coveted Wimbledon trophy. However, in excitement, he ended up dropping the trophy. He was utterly embarrassed but immediately pacified the moment with his adorable laughter. The World Number One then arranged the trophy back and flaunted it in front of the camera.

Earlier, Alcaraz took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards all his fans and supporters for their immense love and backing. Alcaraz, who is just 20 years old, became the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon title.

"A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, and everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you, everyone, for your support, from the bottom of my heart!" tweeted Alcaraz.

He also became the third player from Spain, after Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana (1966 - pre-Open era) to clinch the coveted Wimbledon trophy.

When it comes to the youngest Wimbledon champion in the men's category, Boris Becker holds the all-time record, emerging champion at the All England's Club at the age of 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days.

Advertisement