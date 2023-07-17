An old video of a commentator comparing tennis star Carlos Alcaraz to Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli is going viral on social media after the Spaniard won his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday. In the viral clip, Alcaraz, who is currently the top ranked player in the world, could be seen playing against Stefanos Tsitsipas on a clay surface. At one point in the third set, Alcaraz plays a beautiful drop shot to leave Tsitispas stunned. So perfect was the shot from the Spanish player that the commentator lauded him with some great comparisons.

"It's like watching Virat Kohli in cricket or Michael Jordan," the commentator could be heard saying in the viral clip.

"Really, it's that special," replied his fellow commentator before he himself said: "So good! All you can do is smile."

Virat Kohli - face of world cricket.



Kohli's name was mentioned by the commentator during a tennis match of Alcaraz.pic.twitter.com/gQEd4bwRL5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2023

Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb's dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon's third youngest men's champion.

(With AFP Inputs)