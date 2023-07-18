The most decorated men's tennis player of the Open Era, Novak Djokovic couldn't bag the Grand Slam number 24, suffering a defeat at the hands of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The thrilling contest that went to the 5th set saw Djokovic lose control on multiple occasions. After he broke Alcaraz's serve and went on to lose his own service game, Djokovic smashes his racquet on the net post. Having been charged with 'racquet abuse', the Serbian star was reprimanded for his actions and given a hefty penalty.

Umpire Fergus Murphy had cautioned Djokovic on the field after he shattered his racquet by smashing it on the net post. The Serb was later handed a big fine of USD 8,000 for his avoidable actions. Such a fine is reportedly a 'record' for the year 2023.

Djokovic was quite gracious in defeat as he lavished ultimate praise on his opponent Alcaraz, saying he is a mix of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Himself (Novak).

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically the best of all three worlds," Djokovic had said.

When Djokovic won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Alcaraz was still three months shy of his fifth birthday.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is a very complete player," added Djokovic.

Sunday's victory came just weeks after Alcaraz suffered body cramping brought on by the tension of playing Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals.

