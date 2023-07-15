Novak Djokovic will have his eyes set on equalling Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles when he takes on world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday. Having already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, victory on Sunday will put the 36-year-old just one major away (US Open) from completing the first men's calendar Grand Slam since 1969. On Friday, Djokovic defeated Itlay's Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the semi-final to reach his ninth Wimbledon final.

During the match against Sinner, Djokovic, who has not lost at game at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, received a hostile reception from the fans present at the Centre Court.

He was booed by the crowd, but the Serb came up with a savage response as he feigned mock tears and cupped his ear to the same.

"All love. It's all love. All love and acceptance," Djokovic jokingly said after the match.

Djokovic has won 34 successive matches at the tournament and has not been beaten on Centre Court since losing the 2013 final to Andy Murray.

Alcaraz will likely enjoy most of the crowd support as All England Club fans, in common with most around the world, remain stoically ambivalent of Djokovic despite his status in the game.

Sunday will be the Spaniard's first Wimbledon final in just his fourth grass-court event. So far, he has lost just two sets in the tournament, the same as Djokovic.

(With AFP Inputs)