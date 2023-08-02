After facing a defeat in the second ODI, Team India bounced back in style and registered a dominating victory in the third match to clinch the series 2-1. The visitors once again experimented with their line-up and benched skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, handing over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya. But this time, the young lads made the seniors proud as they posted a whopping total of 351/5 in 50 overs and later bundled out West Indies for 151 and registered a 200-run win.

The visitors always had an upper hand over West Indies, right from the first over and it led to a cheerful environment in Team India camp.

During India's innings, the camera directed towards Virat, who was sitting in the dugout, donning black sunglasses and enjoying his team's dominating performance in the match. The streaming partner Fancode took to Twitter and shared an edited version of the clip, adding the famous 2016 song, 'Kala Chashma' from the movie, 'Baar Baar Dekho'in the background.

Asked to bat first, India got a terrific start as openers Shubman Gill (85) and Ishan Kishan (77) stitched a record-breaking partnership of 143 runs. Apart from them, Sanju Samson and stand-in skipper Hardik also smashed 51 and 70* runs respectively and took India to a huge total.

The chase was always out of question and Mukesh Kumar's (3/30 in 7 overs) three-wicket burst with some quality seam bowling in the first Powerplay dashed West Indies' hopes as they were shot out for 151 in only 35.3 overs.

Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (26) delayed the inevitable with a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Shardul Thakur (4/37 in 6.3 overs), Jaydev Unadkat (1/16 in 5 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/25 in 8 overs) were also among the wickets as the series decider turned out to be a lopsided contest.

