After India's 3-2 loss to West indies in the recently-concluded T20I series, former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel opined that captain Hardik Pandya is "still a work in progress". Brandon King's superb unbeaten 85 led West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India in the series-deciding fifth T20I on Sunday. Set a target of 166 to win the final game, in Lauderhill, Florida, West Indies reached their target with two overs to spare with Nicholas Pooran scoring 47 in a partnership of 107 with King. The win was a morale-booster for West Indies cricket after the one-day team failed, last month, to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

On the other hand, the defeat raised a lot of questions on the Indian team's strategy and the captaincy of Hardik, who led the side in the series. Patel opined that Hardik could have used his bowlers better against the Caribbean side.

"Against Nicholas Pooran, he (Hardik Pandya) gave that over to Axar Patel and not bowling Yuzvendra Chahal. Bowling changes and the utilisation of the bowlers are something that tells me that Hardik, the captain for India, is still a work in progress," Patel told Cricbuzz.

Hardik the batter also failed to impress in the series against West Indies. Out of three ODIs and five T20Is, Hardik batted in seven games but managed only one half-century which came in the 50-over format. He looked poorer in the T20Is.

"And there is obviously a little concern about his batting. He needs runs. He didn't get runs in the IPL, he didn't get runs in the last couple of series as well. India would want to get some runs for Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia before the World Cup," Patel said.

