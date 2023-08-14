Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to social media on Sunday to put up a special post for the cricket fans in Miami, a city in the United States of America. Dhanashree was among the spectators during India's fifth and final T20I match against West Indies in Lauderhil, a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area. She witnessed the game and was left stunned by the "dedication" of the spectators in Miami. "Match in Miami. Was stunned to see such dedicated & wonderful fans in Miami," read the post of Dhanashree.

Talking about the match, Brandon King's superb unbeaten 85 led West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India to secure a 3-2 victory in their T20I series.

Set a target of 166 to win the fifth and deciding contest, West Indies reached their target with two overs to spare with Nicholas Pooran scoring 47 in a partnership of 107 with King.

The win was a morale-booster for West Indies cricket after the one-day team failed, last month, to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

King's highest T20 international score came from 55 balls with six sixies and five fours and he kept his focus despite a delay to the game following a lightning warning.

Shai Hope, who steadied the ship after Pooran was removed by Tilak Varma, with the spinners second ever ball in international cricket, clinched the victory with a straight six off Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Suryakumar Yadav struck 61 as India made 165 for nine while Romario Shepherd took 4-31 in his four overs as West Indies' bowling attack delivered a much better performance than in their emphatic defeat on Saturday which left the five-match series at 2-2.

