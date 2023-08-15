The Indian cricket team were dealt a rude shock in the T20I series against West Indies as the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the series 2-3. India lost the first two T20Is while also going down in the final match of the contest. The loss has raised concerns over India's form going into the Asia Cup 2023 and the World Cup 2023. With West Indies not qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the loss has been criticised even more. Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was part of the Test series against West Indies, had a message for those criticising the Indian cricket team after the loss.

"There are plenty of positive from this T20I series. It is very easy to criticise the team on social media since they lost to a team that didn't qualify for the last T20 World Cup. They haven't qualified for the upcoming 50-over World Cup as well. I want to give a piece of information to you guys," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I am not talking, backing, or supporting anybody. All of these are secondary. As a youngster, if you are going to the West Indies, there will be some challenges. In all countries, there will be some innate secrets. The local players know these things more than visiting players. Especially if the players are young. When I went to West Indies, England, Australia, I had to learn various little things...these are first-time experience for me as a cricketer. So, youngsters would have learned a lot from this tour. They will definitely get better form here.

"Losing the the series 3-2 to West Indies...many of them are criticising and upset. It's okay and understandable. It's only fair, I guess. But we can see this loss from two perspectives. The players will get experience from this series."

The Indian cricket team next plays a T20I series against Ireland followed by the Asia Cup 2023.